Louis Tomlinson has joined forces with Bebe Rexha and British DJ Digital Farm Animals for a total summer jam! Listen to ‘Back To You,’ which dropped today, July 21, right here.

Louis Tomlinson, 25, Bebe Rexha, 27, and Digital Farm Animals are a total dream team on “Back To You!” The catchy track is Louis’ first one as the main solo artist (his collaboration with Steve Aoki had him as the featured artist) and all we can say is: YES! Louis said that he had “a good feeling about this one” before the track dropped and it’s not hard to hear why. The former One Direction member totally delivered at hit! LISTEN TO THE NEW SONG HERE!

Louis teased the song on Instagram a few weeks ahead of the drop, sharing an awesome photo of him and Bebe standing in the middle of a football field. Bebe and Digital Farm Animals did the same, with the latter writing, “Excited to be a part of this new record coming soon.” Now that it’s here, we’ll have it on repeat for the rest of the year for sure! Bebe has been obsessing over this track for months now. She teased about working with “somebody really big from a boy band” when she stopped by CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen in Chicago. “It’s amazing. It’s probably one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of in my whole career,” she gushed.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

You stress me out

You kill me

You drag me down

You f*ck me up

We’re on the ground, screaming

I don’t know how to make it stop

I love it, I hate it

And I can’t take it

But I just keep on coming back to you

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Back To You?” Tell us if you love it!