Linkin Park Cancels Tour Following Chester Bennington’s Tragic Suicide

The show won’t go on. Linkin Park has cancelled their upcoming North American tour in the wake of lead singer Chester Bennington’s shocking suicide on July 20. We’ve got the details.

Linkin Park was due to start a massive North American arena tour on July 27, but it has now been scrapped following lead singer Chester Bennington‘s tragic suicide at just 41-years-old. His bandmates are still in shock and the last thing on their minds is making music, especially without their iconic frontman. Live Nation is giving refunds to ticket holders, and fans no doubt can understand how the tour would have been virtually impossible without their lead vocalist.

Chester’s death has officially been ruled a suicide by hanging by the LA County Coroner’s Office, after his body was discovered by a housekeeper inside his Palos Verdes, CA home hanging from a belt on a bedroom door handle. The method was eerily similar to the May suicide of his close pal Chris Cornell, who hung himself with a red exercise band on the bathroom door of his Detroit hotel room. The Linkin Park singer’s passing was all the more poignant as he took his life on what would have been Chris’ 53rd birthday on July 20. Click here for pics of Chester.

The band had just wrapped up a wildly successful leg of their tour in Europe, with their final show taking place in Birmingham, England on July 6. Chester had just flown in from Phoenix where his wife Talinda and three of his six children live and was scheduled to appear in a photo shoot the day he died. It remains to be seen what the group will do moving forward, as Chester was such an iconic voice that is completely irreplaceable.

