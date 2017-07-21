Music goals! To the delight of her fans, Lana Del Rey released her breathtaking new album ‘Lust For Life’ on July 21. The songstress surpassed all expectations and you will be in total BLISS after hearing it!

Lana Del Rey, 32, always brings that fire! The songstress dropped her highly anticipated fourth album Lust For Life on July 21, hours after it was leaked online. She recruited all sorts of star power for the epic new release, enlisting the musical talents of The Weeknd, 27, A$AP Rocky, 28, Sean Lennon, 41, and more on the sizzling 16-track album. With her soft and beautifully haunting voice, she sets the tone over the super smooth beats. We’re totally feeling zenned out after listening to Lust For Life and fans are already equally as obsessed with it! Stream the absolutely incredible album, below!

“Everytime i’m like this is my favorite but then the next one comes on and i’m like.. #LustForLife,” one fan wrote, clearly ecstatic over her epic new release. Another was dying in anticipation, already getting ALL the feels while only thinking about what was in store. “I’m about to listen to #LustForLife I’m not ready, my hearts racing & im tearing up it’s just too many emotions I can’t,” a fan with the Twitter handle lunardollx wrote. Stevie Nicks, 69, lends her vocals to the gorgeous single “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems” while Playboi Carti, 20, offers a hot-like-fire style to the song “Summer Bummer.”

It’s been a long time coming! Fans waited three years between Lana’s last album Ultraviolence and her song “Lust For Life” which dropped April 19. The songstress teased her new music on March 29, tweeting, “My new record — Lust For Life — is coming soon.” As she said, “There’s no place I’d rather be than smack dab in the middle of Hollyweird.” She’s got plenty of inspiration!

