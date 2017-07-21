Kylie Jenner & Tyga: She Fears He Will Release ‘Intimate Videos’ After Split

Wait a minute, do Kylie Jenner and Tyga actually have a sex tape? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s worried about her ex releasing ‘intimate videos’ after their split.

Did Kylie Jenner, 19, just confirm that she and Tyga, 27, have a sex tape? Technically she didn’t use those exact words, but the former couple definitely filmed “intimate videos” over the course of their 3-year on/off relationship. Even though the Life Of Kylie reality star has happily moved on with Travis Scott, she can’t shake the thought that her ex-boyfriend might release certain footage out of spite or revenge. “Kylie and Travis were obsessed with making personal videos when they dated,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There was barely a moment of their lives that they didn’t capture on their phones, some of which was extremely intimate.”

Would the “Gucci Snakes” rapper really stoop that low, though? He was more than willing to reveal their supposed sexy secrets in his new track “Run It Back.” The curious lyrics go like this — “Reaching for my phone/Let me record that ass/Let me record that ass/If the sh*t leak don’t be mad.” It’s public declarations like this, whether it’s true or not, that has Kylie worrying. “She would hate for certain videos to get out,” the source continues. “When they were together they were madly in love and they had a lot of fun. But now that the relationship is over, she doesn’t want any of those videos to come back to haunt her.”

Hopefully the hip-hop star has no interest in bringing her down — even after revealing that he’s not in love with her anymore. “When you make a decision to break up, you just go different ways,” Tyga said on The Breakfast Club. “I have love for her, but I’m not in love with her. After [the honeymoon phase], you start realizing a bunch of sh*t. It’s like that with any relationship.” All breakups are tough, but airing out dirty laundry is never the solution to heartache.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga would ever release videos of Kylie? Tell us!