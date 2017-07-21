Kim Kardashian Proudly Puts Abs & Cleavage On Full Display In Another Sexy Ensemble

Kim Kardashian looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she headed to a Balmain party in a tiny little crop top & sheer bedazzled skirt. Her body looks insane & we’re obsessed with her outfit!

Kim Kardashian, 36, put her rock hard abs on full display in yet another super sexy ensemble, and this outfit may just be our favorite. Kim attended the Balmain and Beats by Dr. Dre Celebrate Balmain’s New Boutique and Headphone Collaboration part in LA on July 20th and she opted to wear the tiniest little crop top with a gorgeous bedazzled skirt. Kim’s baby sis, Kylie Jenner, 19, was just announced as the face of the new headphones collection campaign, but Kim took her place at the party, looking flawless.

Lately, Kim has been heading out in little crop tops that are so tiny, they’re basically bras. If we had abs and a body like hers, we would probably be flaunting our stomachs like this too! She opted to wear a small little scoop neck white bra that showed off massive cleavage. She paired the bra with a high-waisted sheer diamond maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high slit that flaunted her amazing legs.

We cannot get over how incredible Kim looks in this outfit, she looks so skinny and fit. The sheer maxi skirt was completely see-through and covered in diamonds and intricate beading — we’re obsessed. Kim opted out of any accessories and topped the look off with a pair of YEEZY Season 2 Lucite Heels. She looks so naturally stunning and opted for minimal makeup and her hair parted in the middle, straight and sleek, and super long.

Right before the event, Kim took to Snapchat to share that she was actually having such a dilemma before the event. She actually got makeup all over her outfit and her makeup artists were cleaning and blowdrying her little white top right before the event! You would have never known she even messed up her shirt, because she looks stunning.

What did you guys think of Kim’s outfit — did you love it as much as we did?