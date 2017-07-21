Kim Kardashian: Her Top 4 Makeup Hacks After Sitting In The Chair For Countless Hours

If anyone knows a thing or two about makeup, it’s Kim Kardashian, who has logged thousands of hours in the makeup chair. Now, she’s sharing her top 4 hacks — read her secrets below.

Kim Kardashian LOVES makeup — we saw her product stash on Instagram. But actually, she says that her Contour and Highlighter Kit can be used in four different ways — so one product can be used all over the face. Easy! She wrote on her app: “I’m all about keeping it simple for every day. You can use my KKW Beauty Contour and Highlighter Kits for so much more than contouring and highlighting — they’re so versatile! See my fav unexpected ways to use my products below.” Here’s how Kim makes the most of her makeup — saving time, money and space in your kit.

“Eyeliner + Eyeshadow: I’ll use the darker side of the medium contour stick for eyeliner and eyeshadow. First, I use the stick under my eyes and then I blend in on my eyelid. I’ve always used bronzer as an eyeshadow when I’m doing my own makeup. It really brightens up your eyes!

Waterline: I use the shimmer side of the highlighter stick on my inner eyes to make my eyes pop and I finish the look by lining my waterline with the matte side of the highlighter stick.”

“The Rule of 3: I always make a “3″ around my face when I contour. I start at the top of one side of my forehead, then go in on my cheek and then trace the same line back down to my jawline. Contouring can be really intimidating but I think this rule really helps to make the product less scary. Honestly, anyone can contour!

Lip Liner: I always have to line my lips — mainly, my upper lip. If I don’t, I just feel like my upper lip totally disappears. I use the darker shade of the medium contour stick to make my lips look fuller.”

HollywoodLifers, will you try Kim Kardashian’s makeup hacks and advice?