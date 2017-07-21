Kim Kardashian Is A Makeup Hoarder Like All Of Us — See Her Stash

If you’ve ever looked at your too-full-to-close lipstick drawer and felt guilty, drop it! Kim Kardashian loves makeup as much as the next girl and showed off her ‘Hoarders’-level stash on Instagram!

Kim Kardashian West is just like all of us. She’s got THE DRAWER — the drawer full of makeup brushes, palettes, concealers, you name it. We all have one (I have A LOT of drawers, but I’m a Beauty Director, so it’s important to my career) and now Kim is showing off her stash of products. On Instagram stories, she posted a photo, and wrote, “When did I become this person ?!?” Kim is known for being super organized so this is pretty shocking for her. Of course, we see a ton of Kylie Cosmetics plus Kim’s own line of contouring makeup, but we’re also breaking down every other brand she has!

It’s no surprise we spotted Pat McGrath and Charlotte Tilbury goodies — she has collaborated with both makeup artists in the past. Charlotte’s Wonder Glow is a cult-favorite. We also spotted a ton of brushes, lip liners, concealers and a makeup sponge. She’s got La Mer, a BECCA Cosmetics Highlighter, Hoola bronzer by Benefit, Charlotte Tilbury lipstick (probably her own shade, Kim K.W.), Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist and Sisley’s Double Tenseur. She has Tarte and NARS concealers, in a bunch of different shades. Her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic actually told me recently that a woman should have the WRONG shade of foundation and concealer, a dark one for contour and a lighter one for a highlight.

I also spotted a Giorgio Armani Lipstick (in the red container), Kylie Jenner’s Take Me On Vacation eye palette, an eyelash curler and an old MAC Maleficent compact from 2014! See Kim’s entire stash right here:

HollywoodLifers, do you like seeing Kim Kardashian’s favorite makeup?