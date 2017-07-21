JAY-Z has dropped the video for his song ‘Kill Jay Z’ — the track that disses Kanye West as ‘insane’ — and it’s totally mind-blowing. WATCH!

JAY-Z‘s latest 4:44 visual arrived today, July 21, and you can watch it above via TIDAL. The black-and-white visual features a young man running in a “stay black” t-shirt, and it was directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Obviously, Kanye West, 39, does not make an appearance in the video, but that was never going to happen, anyway! Oddly enough, the video is only 1:56 long, as opposed to the track, which is 2:58. Still, it includes the volatile verse about ‘Ye!

JAY, 47, teased the video a few days ahead of the release on TIDAL’s social media accounts, sharing a 36-second teaser of a man lying in the desert. The footage revealed almost nothing, and we were instantly left wanting more! Now that the visual is here, it’s safe to say it was worth the wait.

This track in particular made headlines because of the controversial reference to his frenemy Kanye West on the verse (“But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”) It’s all because Kanye ranted against JAY in November 2016 during a concert…and JAY (perhaps wisely) saved his response for the music. You can check out more of the lyrics below:

Crazy how life works

You got a knot in your chest, imagine how a knife hurts

You stabbed Un over some records

Your excuse was “He was talkin’ too reckless!”

Let go your ego over your right shoulder

Your left is sayin’, “Finish your breakfast!”

You egged Solange on

Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Kill Jay Z?” Watch it above and let us know!