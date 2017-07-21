Khloe Kardashian Blasts Haters Trolling Her After O.J. Simpson Parole: ‘They Are All A**holes’

Clapping back! Ever since O.J. Simpson was granted parole, Khloe Kardashian, who many speculate is the former NFL star’s daughter, has been bombarded by the trolls! But KoKo is not taking the hate lying down!

It’s one of the most notorious rumors surrounding the Kardashian klan: Whether or not O.J. Simpson, 70, is in fact Khloe Kardashian‘s father. Although this question has never really been answered, it fueled a storm of animosity aimed at the reality star when news broke that, after nearly 9 years in prison, O.J. was granted parole. Let’s just says the comments and insults got pretty nasty. But, Khloe, cool as a cucumber, had the perfect response for the onslaught of haters! Check out the bodacious bombshell’s stunning looks through the years right here!

The hurtful comments primarily focused on calling the disgraced NFL star Khloe’s “dad” or “father.” They often taunt the fitspo queen that her “daddy coming home” or “Congrats your daddy got paroled” now that O.J. is going to be released from prison. However, all signs seem to show that the lovable 33-year-old is taking all the nastiness in stride. One Kardashian fan wrote: “People are legit f**ked and it makes me so angry.” Amazingly, Khloe replied! “They are all f**king a**holes. Hehe oh well…. I’m happy and they hatin.” Mic drop.

We’re betting she’s focusing on other things besides the shady comments in her feed. Like…moving in with her beau Tristan Thompson perhaps?! She and her baller fella were spotted house hunting in the extremely swanky neighborhood of Bel-Air together on July 19, leading fans to believe they are considering taking the next step! After all, these two might be thinking about picking up a crib to start a family in! Dating a pro athlete! Making millions! Thinking about buying another house! Who’s got time for trolls when life is this good!

They are all fucked lol such assholes. Hehe oh well…. I'm happy and they hatin — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 21, 2017

