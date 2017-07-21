Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Shows Off Sonogram Of Baby After He’s Spotted With Sexy Singer

Eniko Parrish isn’t looking for any pity after husband Kevin Hart was pictured with another woman — instead, she wants the world to know that she’s ‘not alone.’ In fact, she took to Instagram to say just that!

That’s right. Eniko Parrish isn’t alone, and that’s because she’s six months pregnant with Kevin Hart‘s baby (their first together). So even though he was pictured with another woman earlier this week, the baby’s kicks inside her remind her that she’s not alone. “Running errands and talking on the phone, I am pleasantly reminded that I am not alone. Little tiny hands a precious rounded knee pushing and twisting that no one can see. Oh sweet baby kicking up your heels, it is our little secret that only I can feel. I look forward to your birth, when I can kiss your skin, but for now I will just smile, As I feel you play within. 🤗-author unknown,” she captioned the sonogram picture below on Instagram on July 21.

As we previously told you, Kevin was accused of cheating on his wife, when he was allegedly pictured getting cozy with a sexy brunette (a singer named Monique), but the comedian has since laughed off those accusations on Instagram. Furthermore, when asked why he was pictured in a car with Monique at 5am, he told ET‘s Kevin Frazier, “It’s Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early.” Um, what? Anyway, even though Kevin has denied the rumors, it appears as though Eniko is pretty upset. Why else would she post an Instagram picture, saying she’s “not alone”?

On a positive note, it looks like Eniko and Kevin have a beautiful baby on the way — just three more months before he enters the world!

