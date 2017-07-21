Kevin Hart Promises Pregnant Wife Eniko To Never Embarrass Again: ‘He’s So Sorry’

Kevin Hart has learned his lesson that it’s never a good thing to be spotted with another woman at five in the morning when he’s got a pregnant wife at home. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s never going to make that mistake again.

Kevin Hart, 38, has always been so careful with his image of being the hardest working man in Hollywood and a loving husband to wife Eniko Parrish, 32. Which is why it was SO shocking when he was photographed with Miami based singer Monique in a car at five o’clock in the morning allegedly looking really affectionate. Those optics made it appear that he was allegedly cheating on his pregnant partner, something he strongly denies. But it’s made him realize that he can’t afford to be putting himself in situations like that which came across as making him appear to be a cheater! “Kevin is so incredibly sorry he caused this embarrassing situation. He didn’t do anything wrong, but he realizes how it may have looked,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Eniko is supportive and understands, but she also told Kevin he had to be smart and not put himself in that kind of situation. It’s a bad look even if he was just talking to her. Kevin totally agrees and promises to never make that mistake again,” our insider adds. The Get Hard star Kevin allegedly spent about 20 minutes inside a car with the sexy Latina singer outside LIV nightclub in Miami, at one point even allegedly moving over to the passenger seat to get closer to her! Paparazzi captured the moment and even though no hanky panky went down, it certainly looked bad! Take a peek at Kevin and Eniko’s adorable relationship through the years here!

Kevin used humor to brush aside the cheating allegations, posting an Instagram pic on July 19 that showed a meme of himself laughing with “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS,” as the caption. He’s admitted to past infidelity when it came to his first marriage to Torrei Hart. He even used it as part of his stand up act, telling the audience,” You can’t evolve as a man if you never make a mistake. The only way that you can be perfect is to f**k up. I get it. I f**ked up! Don’t cheat!”

