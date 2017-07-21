Get Kendall Jenner’s Sexy Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Hair In 7 Easy Steps

Kendall Jenner’s voluminous bob at the ‘Valerian’ premiere was retro-inspired and it’s super easy to copy yourself! Get tips from Kendall’s hairstylist below!

Kendall Jenner looked sexy and saucy at the Los Angeles premiere on July 17. She wrote on her app: “Of course, I had to go to the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere in LA to support Cara [Delevingne]! I wore an off-the-shoulder black Carmen March dress with Djula black diamond feather earrings that compliment the wavy Marilyn Monroe-inspired bob Jen Atkin gave me.” Later, Kendall wrote on Instagram, “I’m so proud of Cara and Valerian was amazing.” Jen actually broke down the exact look, including products used (obviously she used her line OUAI) for us below. Here’s the how to:

“1. Prep damp hair with OUAI Wave Spray.

2. Blow-dry the hair using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and 1-inch YS Park Round Brush.

3. Set hair using the T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers.

4. Remove rollers and spray curls with OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray.

5. Starting at the nape, back comb hair in sections using a Mason Pearson Brush and mold into a wave. Continue with the rest of the hair.

6. Fill in part and sparse areas with Anastasia Brow Pro Palette.

7. Finish with the Balmain Strong Session Hairspray.”

Her gorgeous makeup was done by Mary Phillips. Her skin was soft and glowy, but her cheeks were contoured and highlighted. Her lips were pretty and pink, and her eyes were defined with a sharp black eyeliner and long lashes. Her brows were filled in but very natural. We loved her entire look!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Kendall Jenner’s wavy bob at the Valerian premiere?