Kendall Jenner Looks Cozy With Pal Taco Bennett During Night Out: Where’s A$AP Rocky?

It’s hard to tell who Kendall Jenner’s got her eyes on these days. For the second time in one week, Kendall was spotted getting cozy with her close friend, Taco Bennett! So, where has A$AP Rocky been? Get the scoop!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Taco Bennett, 23, looked closer than ever while they linked arms during a night out together on July 20. Kendall and the member of Tyler The Creator‘s group, Odd Future, stepped out in West Hollywood for a casual night out. This is the second time in one week that the longtime pals have been photographed together, looking cozy. And, now, they’ve become the subject of dating rumors. Take a look through our above gallery and let us know your thoughts!

The pair were just spotted flirting when they took in a Journey concert on Sunday night, July 16 in LA. And, an onlooker EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the duo seemed friendlier than usual at the concert. “He had his arm around her through most of the set that Journey played,” the eyewitness admitted. “They were talking closely into each others ears and laughing while touching each other.” The insider said that the pair eventually retreated to a more private area of the concert venue, followed by Kendall’s body guard. “Kendall and Taco went to an area of the stadium called The Forum Club… Kendall was trying to be very inconspicuous… she instantly stopped all the flirting and left once she knew she was being photographed.” Wow!

Although Kendall’s seemingly been playing the field, her relationship status is still unknown. And, it doesn’t help that the model is extremely private about her love life, unlike some of her sisters. Khloe Kardashian, 33 — who keeps her relationship with NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 26, very close to her heart — has gradually opened up more about her romance recently. On the other hand, like we said, Kendall has remained tight-lipped about who she’s seeing, or lack there of. As you may know, Kendall’s been rumored to be dating rapper, A$AP Rocky, 28, who she spends a ton of time with.

Remember when Kendall and A$AP only had eyes for each other at the 2017 Met Gala in May? The rapper even copped a feel at Kendall’s booty, and Kylie Jenner, 19, caught the whole thing on video. Good times. Kendall and A$AP were even spotted together as recent as June 29, where they purchased diamond earrings together in Beverly Hills. Although they’ve made it quite obvious that they’re an item, neither star has confirmed the hot rumor. And, now that she’s getting cozy with Taco, who knows?!

And, get this — the model and the rapper’s romance could have cooled off since A$AP was getting cozy with a woman who wasn’t Kendall in the beginning of July. He posted multiple PDA photos to his personal Instagram, with an unidentified woman. In the mysterious snaps, a shirtless A$AP strategically covered the woman’s face, while he wrapped his arms around her. So, it’s unclear where Kendall and A$AP’s relationship stands. We’ll have to see how this one plays out!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Kendall should date?