Kanye West’s Fans Freak: Was He Having A Relationship With Amanda Lepore Before Kim?

Fans are wondering whether Kanye West had a relationship with Amanda Lepore! Many are shocked after reading the transgender model’s new memoir, since she claimed to have liaisons with a now-married rapper!

Amanda Lepore, 49, isn’t holding back in her new memoir, Doll Parts. The transgender model claimed to have a relationship with an unnamed rapper and fans are convinced she’s referring to Kanye West, 40. She said that her liaisons with the lyricist ended shortly before he tied the knot. Amanda even compared her voluptuous figure to the rapper’s wife! “I couldn’t help but think that his wife had a similar body type to me,” she said in her book. Many are wildly speculating that Amanda is hinting at Yeezy’s other half Kim Kardashian, 36, who also has a curvy bod! See pics of Kim and Kanye, here.

However, not everyone is totally convinced that the shocking rumors are true. “That is not within the realm of possibility,” a friend of Kanye’s reportedly told Page Six. Amanda has revealed what she’s looking for in a man before, in the description for her Tinder profile. It reads, “I’m an hourglass shape petite blond bombshell looking for tall gentleman.” Amanda released her bombshell memoir in April, but it’s picking up steam now that people are dying to know which rap star she allegedly had a relationship with.

Amanda spilled all the tea about the highs and lows of her life in her memoir. She opened up about having a sex change operation, growing up as a young boy, having plastic surgeries as well as her hot and heavy romances. Even though some fans think she was talking about Yeezy, others are taking the rumors with a grain of salt. Kanye and Kim have been married since 2014 and they share two kids together, so we’re sure they’re focused on their own lives!

