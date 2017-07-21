Joseline Hernandez Says She Talks To Nicki Minaj & Rihanna All The Time: ‘I F*** With Them’

Joseline Hernandez sure has some friends in high places. She’s not so humble-bragging that she talks with superstar ‘Love & Hip Hop’ fans Nicki Minaj and Rihanna all the time!

Fierce women of the world unite! Joseline Hernandez says that two of the baddest chicks in the music biz have her back when it comes to her own singing career. The 30-year-old claims that none other than Nicki Minaj, 34, and Rihanna, 29, are part of her inner circle and the ladies dish it all day long. In a Facebook Live session with Complex magazine on July 20, the former L&HH star said, “I love Nicki Minaj of course. Nicki comments on my page, I comment on her page I f**k with Nicki all day long. I f**k with Rihanna all day long and we talk and those girls really know what’s good and they believe in my s**t and when they see me they let me know, so thats a good feeling.”

Joseline just threw a sexy comment on Nicki’s July 19 Instagtam post, where she was wearing a sexy pink bondage outfit. It was captioned “The other day. U asked me a question. The answer is yes.” The Puerto Rican Princess got all hot and bothered by the photo, commenting, “Ok! Send me the addy.”

RiRi’s fandom can be tracked back to 2013, when she used a quote of Joseline’s to clap back at ex Chris Brown, 28, for saying that they were collaborating on music together. She posted an Instagram pic of the L&HH star with her infamous quote to nemesis Che Mack during the show’s second season that read, “Bitch, you will die, be born again, die again and be born again before I do a song with you, bitch.” Anyone who can come up with a line that epic is someone we can see Rihanna wanting to know!

While Joseline used to throw shade at Nicki and RiRi back in the day while trying to make a name for herself, she’s now tight with the ladies. When she appeared as a co-host on The Real in May, she defended the “No Frauds” singer’s gown at the Met Gala, telling the rest of the panel “Nicki is my homegirl, I’m not gonna let you sit up here and talk about her.” Hopefully her pals will support her now that she’s quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. In her interview she revealed that, “I needed to focus on what I needed to focus on and I just felt the best move for me was to go back home to Miami and fulfill my dream which is making Latin music. I knew I was going to go back to Miami and make music.” At least she has famous friends in the biz to turn to when it comes to bouncing ideas off of them.

