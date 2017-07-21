Joseline Hernandez Breaks Down In Tears While Revealing Why She Quit ‘L&HH’

It’s the end of an era! Joseline Hernandez was visibly emotional while opening up about her choice to leave ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ during a brand new interview. The Puerto Rican Princess broke down in tears over the way she was portrayed on the show!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, is on to bigger and better things! The former reality star spilled all the tea about why she called it quits with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, while sitting down with The Breakfast Club for a candid interview on July 20. She was elated about her new ventures on her horizon, but heartbroken about the way things ended with L&HH. “What happened with me walking away from the reality show…you know I just really feel like the way they are showing me,” the Puerto Rican Princess said while getting visibly emotional. She was fighting back tears as she continued, “It was like…How are you showing me like that?” Joseline says she’s ready to walk away.

“You just gave me a $500,000 budget, but this is how you show me. I didn’t like that sh*t,” Joseline confessed about why she pulled the plug. “That sh*t really bothered me. You gave me a $500,000 budget to do a show for my daughter, but then you turn around to do this to me. Because sometimes you got to respect certain things. Especially a person like me. I’ve been with the network for seven years and if you allow me to do something better… don’t turn around and try to show me something that I’ve done four years ago.”

Joseline quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta during part two of the reunion special which aired July 17. Much to the dismay of her ex Stevie J, 45, she had no interest in even walking on set and partaking in any of the heated drama. “Stevie and I have been through some things,” the former reality star revealed about the status of their relationship. “I really feel bad about that. I apologize to him about everything we’ve done to each other or said about each other. I’m in a good place now. Whatever happens in the past, that’s just where it is.”

The Puerto Rican Princess is now living in Miami with her little girl Bonnie Bella and she’s focusing on pursuing acting, executive producing and more. “My passion is music,” Joseline admitted about her future plans. She also showed love to former L&HH: New York star Cardi B, 24, whose rap career has taken off. “She’s amazing. She’s doing a great job and she’s popping!”

