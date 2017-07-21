Jeremy Meeks & GF Chloe Green Make Out & Hold Hands During Shopping Date

Jeremy Meeks and new girlfriend Chloe Green could not keep the PDA at bay during their shopping date. While holding hands, the couple passionately made out on the streets of Beverly Hills.

Now that Jeremy Meeks, 33, is a divorcing man, he’s free to flaunt as much PDA with Chloe Green, 26, as possible! Actually, on second thought, that’s never stopped the hot felon before — even when he was married to Melissa Meeks. In any case, Jeremy and the TopShop heiress were all over each other on a Beverly Hills shopping date on July 21. With their hands filled with coffee and shopping bags, the new couple passionately kissed each other and didn’t seem to care who was watching or taking their picture. The lovebirds sweetly held hands in semi-matching workout outfits.

Quite the international pair, Jeremy and Chloe consistently shower each other with affection at every exotic destination they visit. First it was France, after they reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival, next it was Turkey, and now it’s Beverly Hills. Every night is date night for these two, and the sexual chemistry couldn’t be any higher. “Jeremy strolled into Catch hand in hand with Chloe and they were completely smitten with each other,” a restaurant source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The two were so much in their own world that they didn’t realize the chaos around them. He was whispering in her ear and nibbling on her neck at their table — she loved it.”

What girl wouldn’t like to be treated like a princess? Even though their love story isn’t exactly out of a fairytale, they’ve managed to ignore the haters pretty darn well over recent weeks. As you probably already know, the blue-eyed bandit cheated on his wife of eight years with Chloe. When Melissa found out she quickly demanded a divorce but hasn’t had the easiest time letting go, which is more than we can say for Jeremy.

