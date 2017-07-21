Jennifer Lopez’s Using Gender Neutral Pronouns To Talk About Her Sister’s Kid: How You Can Too
Jennifer Lopez blew fans away when using gender-neutral pronouns to congratulate her sister’s kid. Speaking with experts exclusively, HL learned how you too can use gender-neutral words & why it’s important!
Just when we thought we couldn’t love Jennifer Lopez, 47, any more, she took to Instagram using gender-neutral pronouns to talk about her older sister Leslie‘s second child, Brendan. And the best part? She didn’t make a big deal about it! Fans couldn’t help but notice — and totally freak out over — the fact Jennifer used “their,” “them,” and “they,” rather than “his/hers” or “he/she” when congratulating Brendan on a major honor. “This is Brendan my sister Leslie’s second child!!” Jennifer wrote on July 17. “They were the one person selected to represent their school at #globalyoungleadersconference in Washington DC!!! And I couldn’t be more proud!!! Brendan is strong and smart and loving and a obviously a leader!! Titi Jenn loves you!! #superproudauntie.”
While Brendan’s accomplishment is undoubtedly the focal point of J.Lo’s post, it’s also important to take note of her graceful use of gender-neutral pronouns — and to take a second to think about how YOU too can use them effectively. “J.Lo did a great job,” Dr. Jenn Mann, author of The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn’s 6-Step Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Because there is no gender neutral singular pronoun she had to use the plural, which is the ‘they.’ That always makes it a bit awkward, but she chose to honor their gender identity over her having perfect grammar, which was an excellent choice.” Click here to see some of Jennifer Lopez’s hottest looks.
