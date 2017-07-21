Jennifer Lopez’s Using Gender Neutral Pronouns To Talk About Her Sister’s Kid: How You Can Too

Jennifer Lopez blew fans away with her use of gender-neutral pronouns when congratulating her sister’s child. Speaking with experts exclusively, HL learned how you too can use gender-neutral words & why doing so is important!

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Jennifer Lopez, 47, any more, she took to Instagram using gender-neutral pronouns when talking about her older sister Leslie‘s second child, Brendan. And the best part? She didn’t make a big deal about it! Fans couldn’t help but notice — and totally freak out over — the fact Jennifer used “their,” “them,” and “they,” rather than “his/hers” or “she/he” when congratulating Brendan on a major honor. “This is Brendan my sister Leslie’s second child!!” Jennifer wrote on July 17. “They were the one person selected to represent their school at #globalyoungleadersconference in Washington DC!!! And I couldn’t be more proud!!! Brendan is strong and smart and loving and a obviously a leader!! Titi Jenn loves you!! #superproudauntie.”

While Brendan’s accomplishment is undoubtedly the focal point of J.Lo’s post, it’s also important to take note of her graceful use of gender-neutral pronouns — and to take a second to think about how YOU too can use them effectively. “J.Lo did a great job,” Dr. Jenn Mann, author of The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn’s 6-Step Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Because there is no gender neutral singular pronoun she had to use the plural, which is the ‘they.’ That always makes it a bit awkward, but she chose to honor their gender identity over her having perfect grammar, which was an excellent choice.” Click here to see some of Jennifer Lopez’s hottest looks.

Dr. Carole Lieberman, M.D., Beverly Hills psychiatrist, agrees. “Jennifer’s use of gender-neutral pronouns, in regard to her sister’s child, is her loving way of being sensitive to their sexual/gender identity struggle.” Today especially, the use of gender-neutral pronouns are important because it shows understanding, acceptance, and respect. “With the increasing number of non-binary or transgender people, the use of gender-neutral pronouns has taken another step towards inclusion,” Dr. Lieberman explained. “More people are aware of those who choose to identify as gender neutral, or many people who are transitioning from one gender to another,” Dr. Mann added.

“Using gender-neutral pronouns is important because it shows respect for and an understanding of a person’s identity.” Dr. Mann officiated the first transgender wedding ever televised on her show VH1 Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn, and she told us she believes it’s path-pavers like Caitlyn Jenner , 67, who have helped make people more aware of issues having to do with gender and identity. “I think that Caitlin Jenner really opened up this topic of discussion and made people more aware of people’s gender fluidity, those who are transitioning, and gender choices.” And now J.Lo is adding to the conversation in the most subtle yet effective way.

So what’s the best way to use gender-neutral pronouns? “The ideal is always to ask the person who you are talking about or talking to what their preference is,” Dr. Mann simply explained. And Dr. Lieberman utilizes the same strategy. “The best way to avoid offending someone with your use of pronouns is to simply ask them how they would like to be referred to,” she told us. “They will feel more respected than if you say something like ‘he/she’ — or some other derogatory comment.”

Questions are also usually appreciated. “The best thing to do is ask questions,” Dr. Mann advised. “A lot of the time people are too afraid to ask, so they make mistakes. Most people who are gender-neutral or are transitioning are more than happy to educate people. That is in everyone’s best interest.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how J.Lo’s using gender-neutral pronouns? Do you think that’s an important thing to do?