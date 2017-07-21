How To Get A Bigger Butt Like The Kardashians: What’s Really Involved With Injections

If you’ve been admiring booties like Kim Kardashian’s and Kylie Jenner’s for a while now, you might be wondering how to get that same big, round look yourself. A plastic surgeon gives HL the scoop!

It’s damn-near impossible to get a booty like Kim Kardashian, 36, or Kylie Jenner, 19, simply by doing squats. So if you want that perky round look they rock, we have the solution! But is it really an option for you? Dr. Moretz, Beverly Hills Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Founder of F.A.C.E. of Beverly Hills, gives HollywoodLife.com all of the info about fat injections, EXCLUSIVELY.

“The only real way is to get a Kardashian booty at the doctor’s office is to do some sort of volume transplant into the butt,” explains the doc. “And the safest and most common thing to do is to transfer fat from another part of the body.” Um, we would gladly take some meat out of our love handles and put it into our butts, and that’s exactly what happens. “First the fat has to be removed or harvested and that’s done using liposuction. The fat is then injected into the booty to increase it’s volume. The procedure is most often done under general anesthesia and can take as long as 6 hours, depending how much liposuction is involved.”

It sounds great, but you’re going to need some serious time to recover. “After the surgery the downtime is about 2 weeks and typically people are usually in a compression garment for two to six weeks after and that would be for the areas that are lipo’d,” explains Moretz. “Usually there is a cut out in the butt of the compression garment so there’s no pressure on the butt during the healing process.” You’re going to have to get used to sleeping on your tummy, because you need to “avoid putting pressure on the butt.”

To get a Kardashian-level bum, it’s going to cost you some major dolla billz. “The cost varies from surgeon to surgeon, but would start around the $10-12 thousand range and up. Some people might charge anywhere from $25 – 30 thousand for it though, it really depends on the doctor. And if you are doing some body contouring at the same time that could another 20 thousand on to the cost to go around the body and slim and shape and sculpt it.”

However, you shouldn’t expect the results to last… at least not all of them. “If all goes well about sixty percent of the fat that’s injected will be permanent to the area,” says Moretz.

HollywoodLifers, would you try fat injections in your butt? Let us know!