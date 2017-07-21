Charmed’ Reboot No Longer In The Works? Holly Marie Combs Says It’s Just A ‘Rumor’

Drat! With so many shows we grew up with getting reboots, we were hoping ‘Charmed’ would be among them. Star Holly Marie Combs says we can hold off on seeing the Halliwell sisters reunite…for now.

Just when we were getting so stoked about the idea of a Charmed reboot featuring the original stars, Holly Marie Combs, 43, has put our dreams on pause. The actress, who played middle sister Piper Halliwell on the WB fantasy series for eight seasons, says that a modern day reboot isn’t in the cards just yet. “I’m sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that…rumors,” Holly wrote on her Instagram under a picture of herself alongside castmates Alyssa Milano, 44, and Rose McGowan, 43. “But here’s #tbt to our wood nymph days. In our defense it was really hot so we wanted to wear the least amount of clothes possible. Really hot. That’s my story and still sticking to it. Still. #charmed”

Jennie Urman. That means the new series won’t include the original stars. Okay, so she teased us with a pic of the sisters looking smoking hot, knowing that’s something that any fan would love to see and get reminiscent about. Then she didn’t DENY that there was a reboot in the works. That’s probably because our sister site Variety reported in January that the show was getting a prequel makeover set in 1976 that is being developed for The CW by Jane the Virgin creator. That means the new series won’t include the original stars. Holly also posted a throwback photo from Philadelphia Comic-Con in 2013 alongside actor Bryan Krause, 48, who played her husband Leo Wyatt on the show. She captioned it, “When they ask you about the Charmed reboot and the convo takes a super serious turn. Look at BK thinking real hard and me buying him time for the perfectly phrased reply. Team work right thur I tell you. But we still wish them well. Cackle. Cackle. Cackle.” She used the same “wish them well” phrase in a tweet when word broke about the updated Charmed.

In Touch ran with a story on July 13 claiming that Shannen Doherty, 46, and Alyssa, 44, were totally up for getting the sisters back together, especially now that they’ve ended their epic real-life feud. While Shannen’s character Prue character was killed of on the season three finale and replaced by Rose, she could still come back. It’s Charmed for goodness sake! Anyone can be brought back from the dead. “They’re in talks for a reboot,” the mag claimed. “They’re hoping the show gets a second life on Netflix. They’d love to play moms with teenage witch daughters,” their source claimed. Oh man, can you imagine if there were TWO competing Charmed shows out there?!

