Charmed’ Reboot No Longer In The Works? Holly Marie Combs Says It’s Just A ‘Rumor’
Drat! With so many shows we grew up with getting reboots, we were hoping ‘Charmed’ would be among them. Star Holly Marie Combs says we can hold off on seeing the Halliwell sisters reunite…for now.
Just when we were getting so stoked about the idea of a Charmed reboot featuring the original stars, Holly Marie Combs, 43, has put our dreams on pause. The actress, who played middle sister Piper Halliwell on the WB fantasy series for eight seasons, says that a modern day reboot isn’t in the cards just yet. “I’m sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that…rumors,” Holly wrote on her Instagram under a picture of herself alongside castmates Alyssa Milano, 44, and Rose McGowan, 43. “But here’s #tbt to our wood nymph days. In our defense it was really hot so we wanted to wear the least amount of clothes possible. Really hot. That’s my story and still sticking to it. Still. #charmed”
In Touch ran with a story on July 13 claiming that Shannen Doherty, 46, and Alyssa, 44, were totally up for getting the sisters back together, especially now that they’ve ended their epic real-life feud. While Shannen’s character Prue character was killed of on the season three finale and replaced by Rose, she could still come back. It’s Charmed for goodness sake! Anyone can be brought back from the dead. “They’re in talks for a reboot,” the mag claimed. “They’re hoping the show gets a second life on Netflix. They’d love to play moms with teenage witch daughters,” their source claimed. Oh man, can you imagine if there were TWO competing Charmed shows out there?!
HollywoodLifers, would you love to see a reboot of the original Charmed? Do you think it will actually happen?