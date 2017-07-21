OMG! Epic new footage from the ‘Hey Arnold’ TV movie was shown at Comic-Con on July 21, and we’re freaking out because fan-favorite characters have returned for Football Head’s new adventure!

Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie is almost here, so to mark the return of the Nickelodeon character that you likely grew up with in the 90s, the network debuted the movie’s first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21. And guess what? So many of your favorite characters — including Stoop Kid and Pigeon Man — will appear in the TV movie, as they introduced themselves throughout the three-minutes of new footage, while explaining how great of a person Arnold truly is!

During the panel at SDCC, Nickelodeon revealed Lane Toran and Jamil Walker Smith, who voiced Arnold and Gerald in the original series that ran from 1994-2004, will return for the movie… but in new roles! Cast members Francesca Marie Smith, Anndi McAfee, Lane Toran, Jamil Walker Smith, Dan Castellaneta, Tress MacNeille, Dan Butler, Jim Belushi, Maurice LaMarche, Kath Soucie, and more will also return. In the TV movie, which was first announced in November 2015, Arnold and his friends will head to the jungle for an exciting field trip. But not everything will be fun and games, as creator Craig Bartlett teased “friendships get tested” in the new movie. Also, the storyline will pick up a year or two after the events of the Hey Arnold series finale.

To watch the first trailer for the bound-to-be epic new movie (premiering this fall), click on the video above!

