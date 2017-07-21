Harry Styles Gushes Over His Favorite Song ‘Bad Liar:’ I ‘Love’ That ‘Selena Gomez Tune’

Harry Styles is trying not to give into Selena Gomez, but he can’t help it! He revealed in a July 21 interview that ‘Bad Liar’ is his favorite song at the moment…which is interesting, considering she’s his ex Taylor Swift’s BFF! Listen.

Selena Gomez, 24, is apparently taking up a fraction of Harry Styles‘ mind! The 23-year-old shared in an interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff on SiriusXM Hits 1 that his current favorite song is her hit “Bad Liar,” and our eyebrows raised just a bit when we heard that.

Obviously, Harry dated Sel’s BFF Taylor Swift, 27, and even possibly penned his song “Two Ghosts” about the “Blank Space” singer (“Same lips red, same eyes blue”). He also opened up about the track in his Sirius interview, and though he didn’t mention Tay Tay by name, he basically confirmed it’s about her. “I wrote it in California about four years ago,” Harry explained, and yes, that would put us right around the time of their breakup, which happened in January 2013! “I went back to it and played it for everyone and we worked on it,” he added, “I like this song a lot!” So do we, Harry. So do we.

Listen to Harry talk about “Bad Liar:”

Oh, and in case you forgot, Harry also allegedly admitted to having a crush on Sel back in the day. When he was on the “Take Me Home” tour with One Direction, Harry answered some fan Qs on Twitter at their Mexico City concert, and he reportedly said he’d want to date Selena! It’s never been confirmed, but still.

Real talk: when is the Selena Gomez/Harry Styles collaboration coming?!

