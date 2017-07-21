Gregg Sulkin Impressed With Bella Thorne: She’s Handling Fake Sex Tape Scandal In True Form

As Bella Thorne weathers what seems like an endless fake sex tape scandal, our EXCLUSIVE source has her ex Gregg Sulkin’s thoughts on the turmoil and how she’s handling it!

Assuming you’ve been living off the land in the wilderness somewhere, Bella Thorne found herself at the center of a wild controversy when an alleged sex tape featuring the actress leaked online on July 20! The 19-year-old stunner has laughed off the headlines, even stating, “I don’t even masterbate like that.” But fans’ frantic reactions haven’t died down. Of course, that Snapchat video of Bella moaning and petting a cat didn’t exactly help slow the frenzy of speculation! But those who know the gorgeous actress say this pseudo-crisis enabled the Famous in Love star to show how cool and calm she can be when the gossip starts swirling out of control! In fact, a source shared that her ex Gregg Sulkin feels this incident has tested Bella and he’s impressed with her poise! Check out these candid moments with the beautiful actress right here!

“He feels bad that she is involved in these accusations and thinks it’s really crappy that she has to deal with it,” an insider close to the actor tells HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But does appreciate how she is handling it in true Bella form. She is a strong girl and someone not to mess with so he feels she will get the last laugh.” Wow! How thoughtful! Gregg isn’t the only ex of the rising star who’s coming forward to show his support, either! A source close to Tyler Posey previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “he’s had limited contact with her, especially this weekend because of Comic-Con, but she knows that he’s there for her anytime she needs.” Team Bella is growing!

And, although Bella has been lighthearted when reacting to the video leaking, she did take issue with one very dark aspect of the phony sex tape. During the girl-claiming-to-be-Bella’s, ahem, performance she says, “I really needed a father.” True fans know that the stunning actress was just 9 when her father passed away, making this line a particularly hurtful jab. “The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father,” she tweeted. “You’re right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny.” Hopefully, this scandal will become a thing of the past very soon!

The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed with how Bella is handling the scandal? Let us know!