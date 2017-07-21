A brand-new trailer for the rest of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 dropped during the show’s Comic-Con panel on July 21. Daenerys crosses paths with a fan fave, and it’s not Jon Snow!

“I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms, and I will,” Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) says in the opening moment of the epic Game of Thrones Comic-Con trailer. As we saw in the season premiere, Dany has made it to Dragonstone, the original home of House Targaryen. She’s come a long way, but the fight isn’t over. Cersei (Lena Headey) has her eye on the Mother of Dragons and is ready for all-out war to make sure Daenerys doesn’t get her hands on the Iron Throne. Cersei vows to “stop” the “Mad King’s daughter” in the all-new trailer.

Meanwhile in Winterfell, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is making sure his army is prepared to fight the Night King and his army. He also wants to team up with Daenerys, but he’s met with resistance. After all, she is the Mad King’s daughter. “If we don’t band together, we will die,” Davos (Liam Cunningham) says. Truer words have never been spoken. Doesn’t it sound like Jon Snow and Daenerys are going to be meeting very, very soon? We can’t wait!

The trailer ends with Daenerys and Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) meeting for the first time. “I believe you have a role to play — as does another,” the Red Woman says to Daenerys in the great hall of Dragonstone. Is she talking about Jon Snow? Time will tell!

Thankfully, the trailer also gives us more Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey). “Winter is here, your grace,” the little queen proclaims to the King of the North. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

