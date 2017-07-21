‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3B Trailer: Madison Reunites With Daniel & Victor

The fight continues. In the first look at ‘Fear The Walking Dead’s season 3B, we learn that life on the ranch has drastically changed since Madison and Nick killed Jeremiah. Plus, we haven’t seen the last of Walker.

Fear The Walking Dead took over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 20, and it was super fun. HollywoodLife.com was on-hand for the big event for the first time ever, which means we got the first look at the show’s upcoming new episodes. We quickly learn that Madison (Kim Dickens) is taking on a leadership role, and that the ranch and Walker’s (Michael Greyeyes) people are now sharing resources. Unfortunately it’s not all peace and happiness, because it obviously causes a lot of tension — especially when they start to run out of water.

In even more interesting twists, Troy (Daniel Sharman) seems to be onto the Clark’s when he refers to Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) as “the enemy”. Plus, Madison reunites with Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) and Victor (Colman Domingo) in two very different sequences. In fact, it looks like Madison might be going up against Daniel’s people from the dam. Things at the ranch quickly go to hell, too, and it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot of action as Madison and the Clark’s do everything in their power to keep it together. It also looks like Troy might be going rogue after the loss of his father, Jeremiah, instead of falling directly into a leadership position. It will definitely be interesting to watch.

As you might remember, the first half of the show’s third season ended with bloodshed. After brokering a top secret deal with Walker, Madison confronted Jeremiah about the deaths of Walker’s uncle and father. When Jeremiah refused to take his own life after Madison demanded he do so, Nick surprised everyone by pulling the trigger himself. But, that wasn’t all. Once Jake and Troy laid their dad, Jeremiah, to rest, Madison pulled open his casket and removed his head as a parting gift for Walker. The terms of their deal weren’t fully explained, but hopefully we’ll explore it more in the season’s second half.

