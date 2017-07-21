‘Fear The Walking Dead’ SDCC Panel: Troy Knows Madison Is Playing Him & More

Who’s ready for ‘Fear The Walking Dead’s season 3B?! Kim Dickens and the rest of the cast took over San Diego Comic-Con to dish all about the upcoming final episodes, and her relationship with Troy.

On Friday, July 21, the Fear The Walking Dead cast and crew took the stage of Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con for one epic panel. Original cast members Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo and Mercedes Mason were on-hand to talk about the intense third season. Plus, newcomers Dayton Callie, Sam Underwood, Daniel Sharman, and Michael Greyeyes also joined in on the fun! The cast chatted about the first half of the season, which ended in Jeremiah’s demise at the hands of Madison and Nick, and of course teased what’s to come. Plus, we got our first look at the new episodes!

Of course a Fear The Walking Dead panel can’t happen without the moderator, Chris Hardwick, mentioning the ongoing theories about it’s main character, Madison, being related to a character on The Walking Dead. Fans have long believed that she could be a sister or cousin to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), especially because she’s from Alabama and he was living in Georgia when the show began. Robert Kirkman chimed in on this, too, joking that she could also be related to Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and he could be calling her on a “magical” phone that travels through time. As for a FTWD/TWD crossover? “I think it’s something that we would love to try and work out,” Robert told the excited Hall H crowd.

Kim was asked to share her thoughts on Madison’s mentality and how she went from being a protective mother to a gun-toting killer. “I think it is a fine line and I think you know she does have to trade in brutality as a means to an end.” But as far as where Madison is now, she’s transitioning from protecting her children to protecting the ranch and the people on it. Someone else who is going through a transition? Victor Strand. Colman said that after everything he’s been through (losing Thomas, getting ditched by Daniel, and burning Abigail) that “he’s ready to rebuild again.” He also added that he believes Victor has been through much more in his life than anyone realizes, so rebuilding is “just in his nature.” Hmm. Well, we would definitely love to see more of Victor’s background!

As for Alicia, the actress behind the 18-year-old reveals that Jeremiah’s murder (by her brother, Nick, as her mom, Madison, watched) will “fracture” her relationship with them. Alycia seemed to allude that her character, Alicia, would not necessarily agree with the decision her family made. And when it comes to Alicia’s romance with Jeremiah’s son, Jake? Alycia revealed that many people on social media have been commenting on the romance because they feel Alicia is being slighted by being thrown into a romantic relationship. However, Alicia completely disagrees with that. “I think this is a nice moment to show that this is actually a young person trying to just be normal,” Alycia explained. She also added that the relationship with Jake is not about her “falling in love” but more about having a “natural part of life” and “wanting companionship” as a human being. “It doesn’t have to be a [codependent] relationship. What’s nice about it is Alicia goes for it. It’s her decision,” Alycia said, adding that it “doesn’t define” Alicia as a person.

When Daniel started to talk about his character, Troy, he imparted some serious wisdom regarding the troublemaker. “I never saw him as a hothead. I think it’s more important that he believes very clearly” that he’s doing the right thing, Daniel shared. He also touched on the bizarre back-and-forth relationship between Troy and Madison, stating that Troy “loves playing this game” with the mother figure. “I think he’s well aware that he’s being played,” Daniel said. “I think he’s smarter than that. He understands that he’s still being played but just the fact that he still gets to play this game, play this chess game,” is a part of why Troy enjoys having Madison around so much.

Last but not least, those of you were hoping there was any glimmer of seeing Travis again, even as an infected, might want to give up on it. When a fan asked if we would get to see Travis roaming around at any point, producer Dave Erickson said not a chance. He’s gone for good.

