Does Meek Mill Confirm He Dumped Nicki Minaj On New Track? Claims He ‘Cut Her Off’ — Listen

Nicki Minaj is the one who broke things off with Meek Mill, as the story goes. But on his scathing new track ‘1942 Flows,’ Meek says it was the other way around! Hear his latest diss.

“Cut her off, act like she’s dead and it’s killin’ her,” Meek Mill, 30, raps on his new track “1942 Flows,” and it’s quite the artistic play on words when you think about it. Meek is saying he treats his ex — mostly likely Nicki Minaj, 34, — like she’s “dead,” and it’s “killing” her that he’s being so frosty towards her! Most importantly, he’s implying that he was the one who “cut her off” — meaning she was the dumpee. “Heard that b*tch say she cut me, I was like adiós,” he adds. It’s crystal clear to us!

Meek also makes an important point on the track: he’s not going to talk about his breakup with Nicki in the press. “Bloggers in the frenzy, truck to the Bentley/Ain’t doing no interviews, I’m busy, n*gga we litty,” he declares. You can hear the song, which dropped today, July 21, along with the rest of his album Wins and Losses, above!

All we have to say is: your move, Nicki.

Check out more of the lyrics to “1942 Flows:”

Money, power, respect

Eating breakfast on a jet

I know these n*ggas upset

They ain’t see me fall yet

Wins and losses They wanna see me fall

And I will never sell my soul

I’m on some sh*t that they ain’t seen before

Dream chasin’, catchin’ all my goals

I don’t need these h**s

I’m gettin’ money, me and all my woes

Play with me, you know is all out war

The young n*ggas goin’ all out for us

WINS AND LOSSES OUT NOW!!!https://t.co/SbNyWeyh2M — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Meek implying that he dumped Nicki on this new track? Listen and tell us!