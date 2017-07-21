Did Beyonce’s iCloud Get Hacked? Alleged Hacker Threatens To Release Videos Of Twins

Red alert, Beyhive! An alleged hacker is reportedly targeting Beyoncé and threatening to release videos of her twins and more, according to a shocking report.

This invasion of privacy must come to an end! Beyoncé, 35, is reportedly the latest celebrity to have her personal iCloud account hacked, according to Media Take Out. The alleged hacker took to social media on July 21, supposedly to brag about gaining access to the legendary singer’s account and leaking two videos. Now, the same person is supposedly threatening to release even more private footage of Beyoncé and her precious twins. Ugh! One clip shows Bey’s sister Solange Knowles, 31, bonding with Michelle Obama, 53, at her b-day party last year. See pics of Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s family, here.

Another video shows Blue Ivy, 5, busting a move to the jam “Just Do It (Slow Motion).” Even though she looks cute as pie while getting down to The Execs’ track, it’s still not fair that it was reportedly released to the public without Bey’s consent. Unfortunately, we were unable to verify the user “tarajixone,” who allegedly leaked the clips, as her account is now private. However, the user has since wholeheartedly denied that she was involved. “Ma’am…do ur @ button not work?? Tarajixone better post up and then what? It’s cute that y’all think some hacking is going on tho🙄. Night✌🏾,” she wrote via Twitter, hours after some fans started asking her to post photos and videos of Beyoncé.

It’s a conundrum, since MTO shared screenshots of the jaw-dropping messages allegedly coming from the hacker. “Thank God I didn’t post the real videos. The ones with the twins included. I was going to see if those first two stayed private for the night before I posted more,” it shockingly read. “The people I talk to, you know the other page and you can find the tea there.” Hopefully, nothing more leaks and the truth comes out very soon!

Never Before Seen private footage of Beyoncé, Solange & Michelle Obama! #ByeFelicia 😂👋 pic.twitter.com/VrTz6sgsUc — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 21, 2017

