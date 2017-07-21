Corey Gamble Makes Kris Jenner Feel Like ‘The Sexiest Woman’: He Loves Her Butt

Aww! We have to be honest — we didn’t think these two would last — but Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are giving most Hollywood couples a run for their money. Not only do they love each other dearly, but Corey’s a huge fan of Kris’ sexy butt!

“Kris [Jenner] is just like the rest of us and can be insecure when it comes to her body. Especially when her daughters are all the sexiest girls on Earth. She cares how she looks and works hard to look good, which isn’t as easy as it used to be. So it can be tough when [internet] trolls are critical. But one thing is for sure — Corey [Gamble] is great at making her feel beautiful. His libido is insatiable and he’s constantly complimenting her on how she looks. He makes her feel like the sexiest woman on Earth. He’s honestly even more attracted to her now that she has a bigger booty. He can’t get enough of it,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Isn’t that so steamy? As we previously told you, Kris Jenner’s butt looked much larger in recent pics, so fans immediately started speculating that she may have had work done. Top plastic surgeon and Founder of F.A.C.E. of Beverly Hills Dr. McCoy Moretz also told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it seems clear she’s had some sort of augmentation — unless she was recently wearing butt pads. “What is known as a Brazilian butt lift involves liposuction and then fat injections into her backside. You have to get the fat from somewhere so it’s typical done in conjunction with lipo-sculpting or liposuction somewhere on the body to obtain the fat to then transfer into the behind. Kris could very well have had some body contouring using liposuction on her torso and then fat transfer to her buttocks,” Dr. Moretz said.

Regardless of whether or not Kris, 61, really had a Brazilian butt lift, we’re just happy to hear Corey, 36, is such a fan of her body! She must love the attention he gives her.

