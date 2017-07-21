Corey Gamble Makes Kris Jenner Feel Like ‘The Sexiest Woman’: He Loves Her Butt
Aww! We have to be honest — we didn’t think these two would last — but Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are giving most Hollywood couples a run for their money. Not only do they love each other dearly, but Corey’s a huge fan of Kris’ sexy butt!
Isn’t that so steamy? As we previously told you, Kris Jenner’s butt looked much larger in recent pics, so fans immediately started speculating that she may have had work done. Top plastic surgeon and Founder of F.A.C.E. of Beverly Hills Dr. McCoy Moretz also told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it seems clear she’s had some sort of augmentation — unless she was recently wearing butt pads. “What is known as a Brazilian butt lift involves liposuction and then fat injections into her backside. You have to get the fat from somewhere so it’s typical done in conjunction with lipo-sculpting or liposuction somewhere on the body to obtain the fat to then transfer into the behind. Kris could very well have had some body contouring using liposuction on her torso and then fat transfer to her buttocks,” Dr. Moretz said.
Regardless of whether or not Kris, 61, really had a Brazilian butt lift, we’re just happy to hear Corey, 36, is such a fan of her body! She must love the attention he gives her.
