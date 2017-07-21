Chester Bennington’s Wife Hugs Their Daughter, 6, In First Photos Since His Suicide

When Chester Bennington died on July 20, he left behind six adorable children and a loving wife. Talinda Bentley was comforted by one of their daughters the following day as they visited a local market.

Talinda Bentley has the greatest support system. The wifey of Chester Bennington, 41, was surrounded by love, hugs, and sweet embraces from close family and friends (SEE PICS HERE) — one day after the Linkin Park singer hung himself inside a private LA County estate. Photographers spotted the brunette beauty out on July 21 with one of the couple’s daughters. The pair visited a local market in Palos Verdes, California where they sweetly held hands and tried to hold their heads high. Talinda, who kept it casual in black sweatpants and a black shirt, also brought the family dog along to lift her little girl’s spirits.

When Chester allegedly took his own life on July 20, Talinda and the kids were reportedly out of town. The rocker was home alone with nothing but his thoughts, which were already stained with ideas of suicide triggered by depression. “I came to a point in my life where I was like, ‘I can either just give up and f***ing die of I can f***ing fight for what I want,’” he told Will Lavin in what’s believed to be his final interview, according to The Mirror. Talinda must have known he was struggling, but didn’t realize the extent of his state.

As for the “Numb” singer’s bandmates, they were equally shocked to hear of his death. The band had a photoshoot planned for later that same day, and when a member of the group drove to Chester’s house, they discovered cop cars surrounding the area. Linkin Park also filmed a Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden before the tragedy. Moving forward, the band has cancelled all upcoming tours while they mourn and lay Chester to rest. So heartbreaking!

