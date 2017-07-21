Chester Bennington’s Final Interview: He Was Candid About Depression, Death & More

In what’s believed to be Chester Bennington’s final interview before his tragic apparent suicide, he discussed his depression, contemplating death and much more. Read his heartbreaking quotes here.

Chester Bennington tragically died of an apparent suicide on July 20, but not long before his death, he appeared to be in higher spirits, and even admitted to wanting to fight for his life after some of his darkest times. “I came to a point in my life where I was like, ‘I can either just give up and f***ing die of I can f***ing fight for what I want,'” he told Will Lavin in what’s believed to be his final interview, according to The Mirror (the date of the Q&A is unclear). “And I chose to fight for what I wanted. I wanted to have good relationships. I wanted to love the people in my life. I wanted to enjoy my job. I wanted to enjoy being a dad and having friends and getting up in the morning. Because that was a struggle for me.”

The 41-year-old’s band Linkin Park released its most recent album in May, and Chester said working on the record is what helped pull him out of a very tough time. “It took a lot of work,” Chester admitted in the interview. “It actually took me opening up and talking to friends about it and writing it and going to therapy and battling my demons.” Unfortunately, in the time since the band finished recording the album, Chester went back into that dark place, and ultimately, he allegedly took his own life, leaving behind his wife of 12 years, Talinda, and six kids.

Many fans have wondered if Chester’s apparent suicide was triggered by the recent death of his friend, Chris Cornell, who committed suicide himself in May, but would’ve celebrated his birthday on July 20…the same day Chester died. The correlations between the musicians’ deaths are eerily similar and equally tragic, and the rock music community continues to remain devastated over the news of both tragedies.

