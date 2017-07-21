Chester Bennington’s Alleged Suicide Called ‘Cowardly’ By Korn’s Brian Welch: Shocking Messages

On the day of Chester Bennington’s death, his friend and Korn guitarist, Brian Welch expressed his anger over the tragedy. He said that Chester’s alleged suicide pissed him off, and that it was a ‘bad decision.’

Chester Bennington‘s tragic death shook the world on July 20, after he was found dead inside a private home in Palos Verdes, CA. While fans and celebrities took to social media to post loving messages and to express their sadness, Brian “Head” Welch did the opposite. The Korn guitarist and Chester’s good friend took to Facebook, just hours after the news broke, to post an angry message. He said that Chester’s death pissed him off and that he was tired of rockers committing suicide. While Brian’s message was admittedly out of grief and shock over the tragedy, he received a massive amount of backlash, some of which claimed he was insensitive and heartless. See his full message, below.

“Honestly, Chester’s an old friend who we’ve hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I’m sick of this suicide shit! I’ve battled depression/mental illness, and I’m trying to be sympathetic, but it’s hard when you’re pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!”

“I’m sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I’m just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings … Lord, take Chester in your arms and please re-unite him with his family and all of us one day. Be with his wife and kids with your grace during this difficult time.”

About two hours after Brian’s candid message, he posted an apology on his Facebook, where he blamed his emotions for his “insensitivity.” His message read: “I didn’t mean to sound insensitive about Chester. Just dealing with a range of emotions today. Love you Chester.” Then, Brian ended the Facebook post, with a shocking admission that what happened to Chester, could have happened to him. “I’m pissed that you did this, but I know this could have been me back in the day after getting wasted one night.” Wow.

Not long after his emotional rants, Brian filmed a Facebook video [below], where he addressed Chester’s death. “… just hanging out after the show tonight. It was pretty cool. We played ‘For You’ and Jonathan [Davis; lead singer of Korn] dedicated it to Chester and it was moving.” He explained that the band was in tears and it was “close to home” because the rock community is very small. Brian seemed to take responsibly for his “mad” comments, due to his grief process. He also expressed that he does not want rocker suicide to happen anymore. Then, Brian put out a graphic warning: “Just don’t get the rope or whatever and put it around your neck. No more. Don’t get the pills and take them. Don’t get a gun and shoot yourself. Just know nobody do it anymore. I’m just at that point where it’s too much.”

Brian also explained that Chris Cornell‘s death [two months prior by suicide, hanging] hit him hard, although he didn’t know him very well. He called on God to “do something good” from all of this tragedy in the rock world. Brian also thanked God that he, himself didn’t commit suicide when he went through his own battle with mental illness.

