Chester Bennington Died By Hanging: Coroner Confirms Suicide Was Cause Of Death

The truth has finally been revealed about Chester Bennington’s death. On July 20, the coroner tragically confirmed that the Linkin Park frontman committed suicide by hanging himself.

Our hearts are broken after Ed Winter, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, revealed to HollywoodLife.com that Chester Bennington’s “death is confirmed to be suicide by hanging” on July 21. The lead singer of Linkin Park’s body was “discovered in the bedroom of his Palos Verdes Estates home” by one of his employees on July 20. In another shocking detail, “a bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but it wasn’t close to the body and was not full.” Click here for pics of Chester.

We’re also learning more about the events that followed Chester being found. The employee quickly called police to the home, after finding the body at 9:08 am on July 20. Though it is clear now that Chester took his own life, it’s still a mystery as to why. Investigators revealed that “there was no suicide note found anywhere in the room.” Though Chester has said that he was sober after years of drug and alcohol abuse, his autopsy will reveal if there was any substances in his system, or if they contributed to his death. Winter says “the autopsy is still pending.”

TMZ reported on July 21 that Chester may have been copying the suicide of his good friend Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May. Their source claims that Chester hung himself in the doorway between his room and closet, and that he had a belt around his neck, which is eerily similar to the way Chris positioned himself. Chris also didn’t leave a suicide note. We may never know why Chester did what he did, but hopefully the coroner’s report will give them some closure.

