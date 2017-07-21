Days before Chester Bennington took his own life, he and his band Linkin Park filmed a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment! Here’s a photo from the shoot!

Following the tragic news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington‘s alleged suicide at age 41, countless stories have surfaced illustrating just how bright the singer’s future was, including and a new album and massive nationwide tour, not to mention his six kids. Now, news has surfaced that Chester and the rest of the alt. rockers filmed an installment for the Apple TV spinoff of James Corden‘s smash-hit segment Carpool Karaoke! And although there’s no word on if fans will ever actually get to see the completed bit, a photo has surfaced from the day of filming! Yet another sign that Chester ended a life still full of potential. Take a look back at singer’s career and family right here!

On July 14, Linkin Park shared a photo of members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn, and Chester posing beside comedian and actor Ken Jeong with the caption, “Fun day with @kenjeong @CarpoolKaraoke @AppleMusic – Stay Tuned.” From this image alone, we have to assume that the rockers took their musical jaunt with the funnyman. And this was clearly a good day! Just look at Ken’s hilarious pose! Less than a week later, Chester reportedly hung himself in his home in the Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. The Hangover star sent his heartfelt condolences to the singer’s loved ones after the news broke. “I shocked and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester’s family and friends at this time,” he wrote on Twitter.

As we previously reported, Chester fought drug and alcohol addiction, as well as depression for years prior to his alleged suicide. Moreover, he reported that he had been molested at a very young age and the resulting trauma also dogged his career and personal life. Here’s hoping this segment documenting one of the singer’s last days actual airs for his fans and friends. Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres on Apple TV on August 8.

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Linkin Park’s Carpool Karaoke segment despite the tragic circumstances? Let us know below!