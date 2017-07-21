19 Times Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & More Proved You Can Go Practically Naked In Public

No clothes? No problem! The ‘Barely-There’ trend is spreading through Hollywood like wildfire, affecting starlets like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Bella Thorne who’ve all been next to naked in public.

As temperatures continue to rise in Los Angeles, celebrities continue to strip off their clothes. Going out in public completely naked isn’t just frowned upon — it’s actually illegal. That being said, young hotties like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Bella Thorne all walk the thin line between being sexy and indecent. These fashionistas sparked a trend this summer which we like to call the “Barely-There” trend. It includes scandalous pieces like lingerie, sheer dresses, and crop tops so short that you can see major underboob. Supportive bras and full coverage panties have become a thing of the past in recent months — and we have the photos to prove it!

Kim, the queen of selfies and hitting the streets practically naked, has an entire gallery dedicated to freeing the nipple in public. So far we can count 19 different times that she and her sisters have gone braless. The Selfish author recently flaunted her bare boobs in a see-through dress that literally looks like it’s made out of plastic wrap. Thank goodness she wore nude-colored undies! Kim rocked this Gucci look during a fancy dinner outing in New York City on July 14. Nipple pasties were obviously not on the menu because you could see every detail of her breasts, stomach, and legs!

Next up is Rihanna, whose famous underboob tattoo is stealing thunder away from the nipple piercing fad. One of our favorite next-to-naked looks is when she showed up to the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards in a sheer cotton candy-colored dress with a matching headdress and feather boa. And of course we can’t forget about Famous In Love actress Bella. Her risqué outfits have attracted the attentions of some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks, including Charlie Puth, Gregg Sulkin, Tyler Posey, and now Scott Disick. Need we say more?

HollywoodLifers, which next-to-naked look is your favorite? Comment below!