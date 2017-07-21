Model, actress…singer? Yes, Cara Delevingne is officially a triple threat, and we’re here for it! Listen to her epic song ‘I Feel Everything’ from the ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ soundtrack.

Cara Delevingne, 24, can really do it all! Her song “I Feel Everything” dropped July 20, and you can hear it above. Cara plays Sergeant Laureline in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which came out July 17, but somehow it slipped our attention that she’d be lending her pipes to the soundtrack!

The soundtrack also features songs from the likes of David Bowie and Bob Marley, and Cara gushed over the honor in an interview with USA TODAY. “There are no words to describe the way I felt when I saw that vinyl,” she shared. “In between those two names, I don’t even think that’s real.” Aww!

Furthermore, Cara actually wrote the song herself! It’s about “when you fall in love, everything is raw and you feel everything for the first time,” as she told the outlet, and “it parallels the theme of the movie: ‘We all need love and love will save the day.'” So cool.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics for “I Feel Everything:”

Your stare makes me freeze but I can’t stay still

Those eyes keep me up longer than any other pill

And I know, being together

We feel like forever

and now, more than ever I feel everything (feeling everything) You make me feel so crazy, I’ve never felt so sane

Beaten up by love but the feelings still remain

You should know, if you want it, it’s yours

So come and get it

Right now, more than ever I feel everything (feeling everything)

