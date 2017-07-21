Camila Cabello has been testing new songs from her upcoming album all over town, and we love it! WATCH her perform a brand new love song called ‘Inside Out’ on July 20.

Camila Cabello, 20, debuted a new song while opening for Bruno Mars, 31, at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. She also serenaded fans with her solo hits “Know No Better” and “Bad Things,” but this was definitely the most exciting aspect of her 7-song setlist. Watch Camila perform “Inside Out” for the first time above!

“Inside Out” is the last track on Camila’s forthcoming solo album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. We can’t believe we have to wait until Sept. 22 for the record, so we’re glad that Camila has been giving us hints here and there with live performances like these.

Meanwhile, the tension between Camila and her ex-Fifth Harmony bandmates Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21, Normani Kordei, 21, and Ally Brooke, 24, continues. Camila unfollowed all of the girls and the official band account on Twitter on July 16, proving that she’s only looking toward the future! While we hope everything works out between the ladies, you have to admit that Camila is killing it as a soloist in the meantime.

Here’s another clip of Camila performing “Inside Out:”

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Inside Out:”

I wanna love you inside out

Wanna love you inside out

Baby, give it to me, no doubt cuz

I wanna love you inside out

I wanna love you inside out

Show me what your inside bout

I don’t wanna know the word of mouth

Cause I wanna love you inside out

I wanna love you inside out

Oh I wanna love you inside out

