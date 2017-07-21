Brooklyn Beckham & Madison Beer Get ‘Cuddly & Flirty’ On Dinner Date With His Mom Victoria

Momma approves! Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer’s rumored romance is heating up fast! And, Victoria Beckham’s all about it! They were all spotted out in LA, where Brooklyn and Madison packed on the PDA!

Madison Beer, 18, and Brooklyn Beckham‘s rumored romance must be getting serious! The young stars packed on the PDA while out to dinner at celeb hotspot, CATCH LA, last night in West Hollywood [July 20]. And, they weren’t alone! Brooklyn, 18, and the stunning singer joined his mother, Victoria Beckham, 43, who was dining with a friend. “Madison and Brooklyn arrived at CATCH, hand in hand,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com! “They stopped to take boomerangs before joining Victoria. And, Madison and Brooklyn got cuddly and flirty while eating, before they continued their PDA-filled night on the town.” We’re SO here for this!

Madison and Brooklyn’s romantic night out comes after rumors started swirling that the two have been dating for a few months. They were recently spotted [last week] at an LA concert together, where Madison performed. In videos shot by fans, it appeared as though Brooklyn stood front-row to watch Madison’s killer performance. It was also reported that Brooklyn even showed up to support Madison at her Wonderland magazine party in June 2017, in London. And, who could forget when Brooklyn and Madison were apparently doing some major flirting at Coachella, back in April 2017; this was after the pair were photographed together.

While neither Brooklyn or Madison have confirmed the relationship rumors, their actions are enough to know what’s going on! And, it’s the perfect time for these two to spark up a summer romance! As you may know, Brooklyn split with his longtime girlfriend, Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, back in Sept. 2016. The pair never addressed their breakup, but it was definitely unexpected at the time. The exes had just come off of a PDA-filled summer together, which they documented on their Instagram pages. However, things just didn’t work out.

Jack Gilinsky, 20, that started on July 1. The hashtag #JackGilinskyIsOverParty started trending on Twitter, when leaked audio of a fight between And, you may have witnessed the very public controversy between Madison and her now ex-boyfriend, singer, 20, that started on July 1. The hashtag #JackGilinskyIsOverParty started trending on Twitter, when leaked audio of a fight between Jack and Madison [from months prior] made its way around the internet. In the disturbing clip, Jack can be heard cussing at Madison and calling her vulgar names.

Both stars later addressed the audio , where Madison admitted [July 4] that she stayed with Jack through multiple situations of mistreatment in an effort to “fix him” and prevent him from treating other women in the same manner. Jack later put out a lengthy apology [July 2] on Twitter, where he said that the recording was from 2016 and he confirmed that he and Madison were no longer together. Jack apologized for his actions and claimed that it was one of he and Madison’s “lower points” of their relationship.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving the idea of Brooklyn and Madison as a couple?