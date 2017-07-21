‘Scrubs’ Creator Bill Lawrence & Family Rescued After Sea Plane Crashes In NY’s East River

This is SO scary! ‘Scrubs’ creator Bill Lawrence and his family got the scare of a lifetime on July 21 when their sea plane crashed into the East River in NYC! Click to watch the freaky moment.

Holy moly! Bill Lawrence, 48, is counting himself “lucky” on July 21 after his family’s sea plane crashed in the East River in NYC with no injuries. The Scrubs creator actually documented the whole terrifying ordeal on Instagram, posting a video while his plane was landing in the river and tons of pictures of the aftermath.

“I don’t like this!” he says moments before the plane hit the water. Though there was an issue with the plane and the landing looked pretty bumpy, it’s meant to land in water so everyone on the plane is totally unharmed. “For real, sea plane didn’t go great. #Allgood,” he said on a pic of himself looking shocked sitting on the outside of the plane while one wing was tilted into the water. Yikes!

Luckily the NYPD harbor boat quickly arrived on the scene to take Bill and his family off of the plane and to safety, while a tugboat hauled in the wrecked aircraft. The plane didn’t land far from shore. As a matter of fact they were just 300 yards from the East 23rd Street Pier. It is unclear what lead to the accident, but we’re just glad Bill and his kids are okay. After all, we couldn’t bare to lose the man behind amazing shows like Scrubs, Cougar Town and Spin City!

