Beyonce: Fatigue & More After ‘Physical & Hormonal Transition’ From Twins’ Birth — Doctor Speaks

Carrying twins isn’t easy, but it looks like Beyonce’s life post-birth may be even harder! Speaking with a health expert exclusively, HL learned it can take 9 months to fully heal! Find out what Bey may be dealing with.

Turns out, it may be quite a while before we see Beyonce, 35, back in the spotlight after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter on June 13. After all, recovering from the delivery process can be super challenging — especially since it’s believed Bey had a c-section. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Dr. Sherry A. Ross, a women’s health expert and author of She-logy, and she too thinks Beyonce most likely had a c-section. After all, the babies are listed on the birth certificate as arriving at 5:13 am, and due to the short intervals between their births, delivery via c-section is most plausible. Therefore, the singer has a long and challenging road to recovery!

“The first few days are definitely the most challenging since the body is going through a major physical and hormonal transition,” Dr. Ross explained. “You are moving slowly trying to navigate many nuances, from caring for twins and caring for your own needs in the recovery process. The most common challenges for new moms include: not producing enough milk to breastfeed both babies, not getting enough sleep, feeling depressed and inadequate as a mom, having unexplained crying, irritability and anger, and having problems with your partner. Beyonce is probably breastfeeding and pumping breast milk for the twins.” Click here to see pics of Beyonce’s stunning maternity style.

However, the silver lining is that every day gets a “little easier” when it comes to c-section recovery. “The first two weeks are the most challenging in your ability to move around freely and without experiencing a lot of pain and discomfort in the abdomen and incision,” Dr. Ross said. “It takes a good four to six weeks to recover after having had a c-Section. There is still healing taking place as your transition into the “fourth trimester.” But what shocked us the most is how long it can actually take for a mom to start feeling like herself again! “I always tell my patients give yourself a full 9 months to recover completely.”

Dr. Ross added, “Since it’s a time of major transition, it’s never easy during the first six weeks postpartum, even if you have many helpers.” But once Bey IS feeling better, there are definitely some exercises she can start doing in order to help her heal even faster. “Kegel exercises and walking are the best ways to ease your body back into action. Since you have just had major surgery you want to take it slow and don’t overdo it,” Dr. Ross said.

In the end, it’ll be important for Beyonce to remember that going at her own pace is the best course of action when it comes to getting her post-baby body back. “Take it slow and don’t over exert yourself. I always tell my patients that they get a ‘pass’ for one year following the birth of their baby,” Dr. Ross said. “Don’t pressure yourself to get your pre-pregnant body back and create other expectations that you may not achieve.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — when do you think we’ll see Beyonce back in the spotlight? Are you excited to see more pics of Rumi and Sir?