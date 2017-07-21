Bella Thorne Disgusted By Fake Masturbating Video: They’re Making Fun Of My Dad’s Death

Bella Thorne laughed off the fake viral video that claims to show her masturbating, but there’s one aspect of it that REALLY pissed her off — the tape makes fun of her for not having a father.

It’s been confirmed by Bella Thorne, 19, herself that the sex tape allegedly showing the Famous In Love star masturbating is a TOTAL FAKE. Bella is used to wild rumors about her making headlines, and in her denial, she cracked up over the fact that people even thought it was her in the footage. However, there was also something about the fake tape that upset her very much — in the video, the woman claiming to be Bella moans, “I really needed a father.” The actress’ dad tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 2007, and, understandably, she thinks it’s disgusting that whoever made the tape made fun of his death.

“The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father,” Bella, who was only nine years old when her dad passed away, tweeted. “You’re right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny.” Before that, she wrote her denial tweet, revealing it couldn’t possibly be her in the video because she doesn’t “masturbate like that.” LOL — SLAY, girl! Bella’s fans immediately began showering her with love and support after the video first went viral, and they rallied behind her even more after her epic response!

Bella has been making headlines a lot recently, although it’s mostly been because of her friendship with Scott Disick, 33, and the super sexy outfits she’s been wearing. Luckily, she has a very thick skin and is excellent at shutting down what’s real and what’s not!

The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you believe the video of Bella was real? Do you think it’s inappropriate that the creator made fun of her for not having a father?