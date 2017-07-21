Bella Thorne Mocks Fake Sex Tape By Moaning & Stroking A Cat

Bella Thorne has the last laugh! The ‘Famous In Love’ actress hilariously mocked her fake sex tape on July 21, taking to social media with videos of her moaning and stroking a cat. You’ve got to see her epic response to the rumors!

Bella Thorne, 19, is fully aware that laughter is the best medicine! The actress took to Snapchat on July 21, hours after her alleged sex tape made its rounds on the internet. She already claimed that it was NOT her in the NSFW clip, since fans bombarded her with comments, but now she even went as far as to mock it! Bella was getting a kick out of the whole ordeal, sharing videos of herself moaning while stroking a watermelon and cat. Luckily, she’s cracking up at how people even thought it was her masturbating in the video.

Bella appeared to be upset about the video at first, since she thought the person who made the fake tape was poking fun at her dad’s death. “The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father,” Bella, who was only nine years old when her dad tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident, tweeted. “You’re right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny.” In the jaw-dropping clip, the woman who looked like Bella can be heard saying, “I really needed a father,” while in the heat of passion. The Famous In Love actress even set the record straight with an epic message!

“Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha,” Bella wrote via Twitter. “I don’t even masturbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo😭😂.” She obviously nipped the rumors in the bud right away! Bella was last seen kissing the shoulder of her rumored beau Blackbear, 26, in Los Angeles, so hopefully she’ll have nothing but support while this whole thing blows over.

