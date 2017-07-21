Ashley Graham just stripped down completely naked for a new ‘LOVE’ mag shoot & we have never seen her look sexier! You have to see the sexy pic of Ashley flaunting her incredible body, here!

While we’ve seen Ashley Graham, 29, go nude for different photoshoots, her latest shoot with LOVE magazine just may be her sexiest spread of all time. The sexy shoot was photographed by Patrick Demarchelier, and features Ashley completely naked, barely covering herself up, with just a trench coat draped over her shoulders. We are obsessed with this sexy shot of Ashley — are you guys?

It’s no secret that Ashley is the most confident woman ever, and she loves to show off her nude, curvy body any chance she gets. However, the supermodel had us thinking she would never go full-frontal nude for a photoshoot and she told Glamour magazine in the July issue, “You know, my thing is: If it’s vulgar, and it’s, like, me grabbing my breasts and showing nipple, I’m not going to do it. When I said, ‘I don’t do nip and bush,’ I didn’t feel like I had to be specific as to what kind. So you might even see more nipple coming up. But trust me: You will never see my vagina! [Laughs.]”

Well, this shoot looks a bit full frontal to us and she’s totally grabbing her breasts! Regardless, she looks undeniably sexy and the fact that she can sit in front of the camera completely naked and pose by herself, is the bravest thing ever. While she posed totally nude, aside from a coat draped over her shoulders, she went totally glam with her hair and makeup! Her hair was done in old-Hollywood curls by Ashley Javier, while she rocked a sultry smokey eye and sexy cat eye from makeup artist, Hung Vanngo.

What do you guys think of Ashley’s sexy nude photo shoot — do you love it as much as we do?