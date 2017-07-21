Meek Mill Hangs With Nicki Minaj Enemy Cardi B Again: Revenge Romance?

Are Cardi B and Meek Mill teaming up against Nicki Minaj? Her ultimate nemesis and her ex-boyfriend are hanging out together again and flaunting it on Instagram!

What’s good, Cardi B, 24, and Meek Mill? Nicki Minaj surely won’t be pleased when she catches wind of the two rappers chilling together! It’s no secret that Cardi is Nicki’s nemesis, and the former Love & Hip Hop star is spending time with her ex-boyfriend — again! Meek posted a pic of him and Cardi posing and throwing up signs on a rooftop on July 20. It’s captioned, “If I don’t speak I don’t f#%k wit youuuuu @iamcardib”, lyrics from Cardi’s massive hit “Bodak Yellow”. Is this a subtle message to Nicki that they’re dating?

Well, it could be a revenge romance, we suppose. But it appears that she’s actually part of Meek’s epic Wins and Losses film! Though the film hasn’t dropped just yet (soon!), Meek’s been hyping it, and he shared pics of himself hanging out with other rappers besides Cardi while wearing the same outfit. His crew runs deep! Aside from Cardi, he was also chilling with Dej Loaf and Ty Dolla $ign, among so many others. So cool!

Cardi also confirmed as of July 19 that she’s not dating anyone — not Meek, and not Migos member Offset. The two have been linked romantically this summer, but she told Wendy Williams that it’s just not happening. “I don’t really date,” she said. “I just have fun. We all have fun.” She and Meek seem to be good friends. They went to a club together in May and looked like they were having a blast! Some think that Cardi went out with Meek to get back at Nicki for her “Swish Swish” diss that dropped shortly before the outing.

“Silly rap beefs just get me more checks,” Nicki rapped, “My life is a movie, I’m never off set, Me and my amigos (no, not Offset).” Damn! Cardi’s gotten in plenty of digs at Nicki, too. There’s a reference to the rapper in “Bodak Yellow” that can’t be ignored. There was also the unfortunate incident when Cardi claimed her Twitter account got hacked after it posted major insults about both Nicki and Remy Ma. “Hi Nicki Minaj, you ain’t sh-t compared to me… pull up lil n—,” Cardi allegedly tweeted out on July 4, followed by, “I never f–ked Wayne but I f–k Drake.”

