‘Teen Mom’ Stars Amber Portwood & Matt Baier No Longer Living Together: ‘We Argue Too Much’

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are definitely not getting back together! The ‘Teen Mom’ star revealed how they’re dealing with the split in a surprising new interview!

Amber Portwood‘s break up with Matt Baier was totally heartbreaking, but the 27 year-old Teen Mom OG hasn’t stopped talking to her ex. “At this point in time, we are talking but we are not talking in a sense that we’re getting back together. We argue too much,” she revealed on Dr. Drew Pinsky‘s podcast with special co-host Mike Catherwood “This Life #YouLive.” Amber admitted that Matt, 46, has already moved out. “Matt right now is actually in Las Vegas. He’s living there,” she said. “We are not living together. We haven’t lived together in now almost two months.”

Amber finally ended things after Matt offered to give fellow Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell, 25, a Xanax because she was nervous. She broke up with him even before they went on Marriage Boot Camp together, which didn’t bring them any closer together. Amber explained that she just needed to get out of the toxic environment. “I personally am just trying to better myself in a situation that really put me down and a situation that I kind of just lost myself and my independence as a woman, as a person because I was too focused on Matt so I’m trying to find me first before I even think about getting in another relationship,” she said.

In the end, Amber was just fed up and sadly didn’t want to fight for their relationship anymore. “Honestly, you just get to a point when you’re done hearing things and you just start to not care in a relationship and I think that’s what started happening to me and him,” she told Dr. Drew. “I started not to care anymore about the relationship like you should. I put a wall up so I wouldn’t get hurt again pretty much.”

