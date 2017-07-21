Ally Brooke Wasn’t Afraid To Branch Out With ‘Look At Us Now:’ 5H Supported Me ‘1 Million Percent’

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke teamed up with Lost Kings and A$AP Ferg for the summer jam ‘Look At Us Now,’ and the girls are behind her! Ally dished on having their support, 5H’s next album and more.

This interview with Ally Brooke, 24, has been edited and condensed for clarity. Check out the lyric video for Ally’s collaboration with Lost Kings and A$AP Ferg above!

Your Fifth Harmony bandmates were posting on social when “Look At Us Now” came out. I’m guessing they were supportive throughout the process?

Oh, yeah, absolutely! They were one million percent just extremely supportive. When I played it for them in the car for the first time, they were like, “Wow!” They were genuinely into the song and they genuinely loved it.

They came out when we premiered the song at Marquee in NYC and were kind enough to show some love. They were Instagramming and Snapchatting. Full-blown there to support me and the guys, so that meant more than I can say that they were there by my side. That was so gratifying.

BABES SONGS OUT!! @AllyBrooke SO PROUD OF YOU MA❤❤ https://t.co/mhV7x1bHkC — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) June 10, 2017

What’s your dream music video concept? Harry Styles jumped out of a helicopter…

I think he’s so brilliant. I’m such a fan.

You guys should collaborate!

[Laughs] Wow, I would be so honored. He has such a beautiful mind. I feel like artistically, I identify with him in a lot of ways. He’s just such an outstanding artist and his voice is incredible. I’m a fan.

Will there be more Fifth Harmony tour dates?

Ooh, well, there’s definitely a ton in the works for us right now. We’re doing Fallon on Monday and there’s tons more to come. Right now we’re doing some one-off dates.

And you’re in the studio?

We fit it in where we can! We definitely coordinate everyone’s schedules, and whenever we can record, we’re able to do that while being able to perform and do our other commitments.

Can you tease any new music or the next album?

We’re almost done with our album, and it’s something that we are just so proud of and it has so much meaning to us. We’re ecstatic for fans to hear what we’ve created and put everything into. We’re focusing on “Down” because we love it and it’s the single. We’re happy that so many people love it and our fans jam our to it. We’re so grateful and taking every day, enjoying it together and being happy. That’s what it’s all about.