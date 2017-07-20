Zayn & Gigi’s Cutest Moments Ever: All The Reasons To Be Obsessed With Them

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have proven to be one of the most adorable couples on the scene today. See some of their sweetest moments together here!

Runway beauty Gigi Hadid, 22, and British crooner Zayn Malik, 24, have been in a relationship since Nov. 2015 and have definitely had their fair share of moments that made us go “Aw!” From birthday celebrations to date nights to holidays, the darling duo has shown us what we all hope to obtain in our lives: a romance that never fails to disappoint! Nothing’s better than witnessing love between a gorgeous model and hunky singer and we absolutely just can’t get enough of them! We’ve hashed out some of our favorite photos of Gigi and Zayn, the ones that have melted our hearts and made us scream out “relationship goals!” every single time. Check out more of the hot couple’s most swoonworthy pics here!

Some of the most recent and hottest Gigi and Zayn photos that have been making headlines are the ones they took for their Aug. 2017 Vogue Magazine feature. They posed together in multiple photos and both looked incredible while wearing various styles of clothing. Whether it’s the artsy cover photo in which Zayn planted a kiss on Gigi’s cheek as they wore conservative yet colorful blazers, or their serious photo in which they’re both holding on to each other while gazing into the camera in extravagant track suits, this couple is always breathtaking!

If their professional looks aren’t cute enough, their private and casual ones are even better. Who can forget the birthday photo Gigi posted on her Instagram of her holding a delicious looking 22nd birthday cake that Zayn got her for her special day? In the memorable photo, Zayn is holding Gigi from behind and giving her a kiss on the cheek as she’s smiling and holding up the cake. The model captioned the photo with two simple pink hearts. We totally get it! One of our other favorite photos features the two snuggling in bed and once again, Zayn is kissing Gigi while a filter of funny red glasses sits over her closed eyes. The year and a half relationship of Gigi and Zayn has kept us all entertained (and maybe a little envious!) so we can’t wait to see what they have in store for the future. We’re not sure if they could top these already extra adorable moments but we’d love to see more!

