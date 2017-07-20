Chester Bennington: 5 Things On The Linkin Park Singer Who Allegedly Committed Suicide

Singer Chester Bennington allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, according to a shocking July 20 report. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Here are five things to know about Chester Bennington, who allegedly committed suicide at the age of 41. He was found the morning of July 20 at a private home in L.A. County, according to TMZ.

1. He was the lead vocalist of Linkin Park.

Chester auditioned for Linkin Park (then called Xero) in 1999, and the band released its breakthrough album Hybrid Theory in 2000. From there, Chester and the band skyrocketed to alt-rock fame, and would go on to win two Grammy awards. The band’s latest album One More Light was released in May 2017.

2. Chester is survived by six children and his wife, as well as an ex-wife.

Chester leaves behind a son named Jaime (with his ex Elka Brand) and an adopted son, Isaiah. He also is survived by son Draven Bennington (with his first wife Samantha Marie Olit) and three children with his second wife Talinda Bentley — son Tyler Lee and twins Lilly and Lila.

3. He struggled with alcohol and drugs throughout his life.

Chester used marijuana, alcohol, opium, cocaine, methamphetamine and LSD after his parents divorced when he was 11, but eventually beat the addiction. He also drank heavily during his time with Linkin Park, though by 2011, he claimed to have quit.

4. Chester was abused by an older male when he was just seven years old.

“If I think back to when I was really young, to when I was being molested, to when all these horrible things were going on around me, I shudder,” he told NME in 2011 of being “molested by an older male friend” when he was 7 years old. Chester has also said he was scared to get help because he thought people would think he was lying, and the abuse continued until he was 13.

5. Chester was in the midst of the massive One More Light World Tour with Linkin Park when he allegedly killed himself.

The band was well into their tour at the time of Chester’s alleged death, though they were on a break between legs. It started in May 2017, and would have them visiting over 50 cities on multiple continents. The band was also set to appear on James Corden‘s “Carpool Karaoke,” and team up with Blink-182 for two huge joint dates called “Welcome To Blinkin Park” on July 28 and 30 in NYC and Hershey, PA.

Our hearts go out to Chester’s family and friends during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for Chester’s loved ones in the comments below.